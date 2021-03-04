The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

