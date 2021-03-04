The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of WEGRY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

