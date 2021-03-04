The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wedbush

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

WEN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 134,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,416. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 490.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 52.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

