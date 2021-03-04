The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

WMB stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 7,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

