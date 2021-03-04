THEKEY Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 14% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $110,326.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006790 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

