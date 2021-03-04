Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.35.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $450.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

