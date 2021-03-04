Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140,353 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.79% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,450,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

