Thomas H. Werner Sells 37,850 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $1,406,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,705 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,045. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

