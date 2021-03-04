THORChain Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $52.52 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00010878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

