Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0095

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $64.55 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00454559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

