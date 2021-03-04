Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.58

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $574.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.