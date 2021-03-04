Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.58

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $574.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tidewater by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

