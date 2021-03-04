Tidex Token (TDX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $733.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $721,674.69 and approximately $733.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00487868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00074282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00078913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00082988 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00494552 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.