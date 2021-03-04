Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $52,012.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

