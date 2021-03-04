Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.47 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

