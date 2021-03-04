TitanSwap Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $44.24 million and $4.56 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.31 or 0.00771952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00044901 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

