TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $251,565.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,318.64 or 0.99859862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00090491 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003478 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,024,487 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

