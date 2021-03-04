TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0496 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $260,524.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.43 or 0.99675344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003135 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,026,597 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

