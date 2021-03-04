Tolar Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tolar has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $49,914.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 768,953,021 coins and its circulating supply is 223,815,125 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

