TOP (TOP) Reaches One Day Volume of $906,767.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, TOP has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and $906,767.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

