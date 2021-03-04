Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading Down 6.8%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. 614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topcon Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

