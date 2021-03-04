Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Down 20%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price traded down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.12. 28,953,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 32,180,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $302.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

