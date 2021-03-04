Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth $362,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth $730,000.

NYSE:NDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,719. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $22.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

