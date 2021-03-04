Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the January 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE TTP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
