Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the January 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE TTP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

