Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.25 ($50.88).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of EPA FP opened at €39.31 ($46.25) on Thursday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.52.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.