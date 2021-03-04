ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

