Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Trading Down 6.6%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $27.29. 868,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 676,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 217,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.