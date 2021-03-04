TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.01 Million

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $161.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.72 million. TowneBank posted sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $625.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $621.36 million, with estimates ranging from $612.88 million to $629.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.