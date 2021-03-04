TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.01 Million

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $161.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.72 million. TowneBank posted sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $625.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $621.36 million, with estimates ranging from $612.88 million to $629.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TOWN opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $30.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
