TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen Buys 88,501 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 88,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TPGY stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 3,681,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,515. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.