TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $853.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
