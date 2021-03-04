TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $853.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.