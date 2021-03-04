TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker Sells 52,614 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPIC traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

