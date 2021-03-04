TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s previous close.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

TPIC stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

