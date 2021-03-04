Traders Buy High Volume of Banco BBVA Argentina Call Options (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,824% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBAR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 10,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Santander downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

