Traders Buy High Volume of Science Applications International Call Options (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 840 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,580% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.92. 7,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

