Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 711% compared to the typical volume of 751 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 96,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,104. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.