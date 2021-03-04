Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,139 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 171,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,251. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

