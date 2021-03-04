Traders Buy Large Volume of Cornerstone Building Brands Call Options (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,498 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 861 call options.

CNR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,271. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,824,068 shares of company stock valued at $51,910,797 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

