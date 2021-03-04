Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,950% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46.
In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.