Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,950% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.