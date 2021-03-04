Traders Buy Large Volume of Washington Prime Group Call Options (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,911 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 510% compared to the typical daily volume of 969 call options.
WPG traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 322,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,210. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.36.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
