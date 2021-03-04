Traders Buy Large Volume of Washington Prime Group Call Options (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,911 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 510% compared to the typical daily volume of 969 call options.

WPG traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 322,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,210. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

