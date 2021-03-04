TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRSWF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of TRSWF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 16,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

