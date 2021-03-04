TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRSWF. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

