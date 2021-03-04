TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. Raymond James raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.56. 675,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

