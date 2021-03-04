TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

