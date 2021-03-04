TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

TSE:RNW traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,854. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

