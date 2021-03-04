TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$19.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.50.

RNW traded down C$0.61 on Thursday, reaching C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.68. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

