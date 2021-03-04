TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $590.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $625.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,112,071. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

