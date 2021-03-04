TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Down 6.4%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.25. 795,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 174,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TA. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

The company has a market cap of $324.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

