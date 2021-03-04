TravelNote 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,049.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 136.1% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $22,759.33 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00474684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00491362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052314 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

