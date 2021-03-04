Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)’s (TPK) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.
TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.77).
TPK stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1,240.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.69. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84).
About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
