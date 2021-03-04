Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 21,058 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after buying an additional 590,035 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 286,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

