Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,477 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 320.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.24. The company had a trading volume of 777,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,943,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $622.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,288.59, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

